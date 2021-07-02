(WFSB) - It was a lousy start to the Fourth of July holiday weekend on the roads as the rain continued to fall Friday morning.

That’s not the only major headache with which travelers will have to deal over the next few days.

The biggest issue Friday morning was the wet roads. The weather won’t be great between now and Sunday.

Anyone planning to hit the road should be ready to spend a little extra cash.

According to AAA, gas prices have risen to their highest level since 2014 with the national average above $3 for a gallon of regular.

Record number of travelers expected to hit the road for Fourth of July weekend Two and a half million New Englanders are expected to travel over the Fourth of July weekend.

Also, rental car prices were up nearly 90 percent compared to last July 4 weekend.

Finally, hotel prices increased more than 30 percent.

However, despite all the potential travel roadblocks, people are still planning to travel. AAA told Channel 3 that nearly 2.3 million New Englanders will take a road trip over the next few days. That’s about 25 percent more than last year and even a 4 percent increase compared with 2019. which obviously was prior to the pandemic.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it expects parks and campgrounds to be packed, so they are urging folks to make back up plans this weekend.

Some weekend events have already been canceled or postponed.

A list of fireworks displays can be found here.