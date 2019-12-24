MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The holidays are here and that means people are out and about getting to their destinations to spend time with family and friends.
It’s been smooth sailing along the highways as of Tuesday afternoon, and the weather has been cooperating.
While Christmas Eve isn’t the busiest travel day of the season, it does account for a significant number of travelers, particularly by car.
According to AAA, 115.6 million people will be traveling during the holiday period, which started Saturday Dec. 21 and will go through Jan. 1. That’s more than 4 million people than last year and the most since AAA started recording numbers 19 years ago.
Experts say Dec. 26 tends to be an extraordinarily heavy travel day, where traffic peaks between 4 and 6 p.m., so if you are heading out the day after Christmas, you might want to leave before or after those hours.
Since last Friday, Connecticut State Police have responded to nearly 5,000 calls for service, assisted 207 drivers, and responded to 337 crashes.
Among those crashes, 56 had injuries and one fatality in Windham.
Police also said they’ve made 23 DUI arrests and issued 210 citations for speeding.
