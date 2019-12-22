WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The holiday travel rush will continue in full force once again Sunday.
As millions of Americans head to their end of the year holiday travel destinations, there are several things you should keep in mind so that you have a smooth trip.
Record breaking travel is expected between now and the end of the year, so you should give yourself plenty of time to get to the airport and make it through check-in and security.
TSA recommends travelers get to the airport at least two hours before their flights are scheduled to take off.
All carry-on liquids should be three ounces or less and fit into a quart size, clear plastic bag.
TSA says during this holiday travel period Bradley will see a 33% surge in fliers and a major increase in young travelers as well.
If you are traveling with gifts, TSA recommends you wait until you arrive at your destination before you wrap them. Bradley has a gift wrapping station after you go through security.
The status of your flight can be checked here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.