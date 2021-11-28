CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - Right now thousands of people are hitting the road to head home from the holiday weekend.
The roads aren’t looking too bad out here right now.
You can see traffic is moving right along on 84 in both directions.
The Connecticut State Police said they responded to just about 5,949 calls for service from Wednesday to Saturday, and that number will change as they get info in from today’s travels.
They also say they made 41 DUI arrests from Wednesday to Saturday, and there were 426 accidents.
AAA is predicting 53 million Americans are traveling this weekend, with a large majority hitting the road.
They estimate about 2.5 million are traveling right here in New England.
We spoke to people traveling through the state right tonight.
One traveler, Edward Azayev, is heading to New York tells us his drive to Boston on Wednesday was almost two hours longer than normal and he’s hoping his drive back is easier tonight.
“This part wasn’t so bad actually but I’m afraid closer to New York is going to be a lot, lot worse,” said Azayev.
