WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The recent Thanksgiving travel has health experts concern about an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The Sunday after Thanksgiving, the airport is rather quiet this evening.
While millions of Americans ignored the CDC’s wishes to not travel for the holiday, many people we spoke to say yes, they will follow travel advisories, meaning they will quarantine and get tested.
Flights steadily arrive at Bradley International Airport, but nothing like what it's seen in previous years for the long holiday weekend.
Travel is down by sixty-five percent compared to 2019.
In fact, AAA projects Thanksgiving air travel will see the largest one-year decrease on record.
Inside baggage claim, we found people returning home.
"I flew to Miami," Massachusetts resident Selda Lane tells us.
"I went to visit my parents in Tampa, Florida," West Hartford resident Sean Beaty stated.
We met a reluctant traveler from North Carolina returning to teach in-person at a Massachusetts school.
She found some solace when she boarded her plane.
"Everyone kept the guidelines, like making sure they had their masks on and then what made me really happy is when I saw other people sanitizing," Massachusetts resident Brittney Floyd said.
Connecticut and neighboring states rolled out travel advisories.
Most often, travelers are expected to quarantine for two weeks or show a negative test result.
People tell us they plan to follow the advisories.
"I’m going to call my doctor tomorrow, get tested, and then quarantine myself for fourteen days," continued Lane.
"I ordered Uber Eats for the next two weeks," says Beaty.
With Thanksgiving down, leading public health experts worry holiday celebrations for Christmas and the New Year could bring a surge on top of a wave already sweeping the U.S.
"We're entering this post-Thanksgiving surge with three, four, and ten times as much disease across the country, so that's what worries us the most," Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.