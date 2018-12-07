ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Beautifully decorated trees and wreaths are available in Enfield and all it costs is giving back a little to the community.
It's part of the "Tree-mendous" Holiday Celebration at the Enfield Square Mall.
This weekend marks the final weekend of the event, which benefits a couple of organizations in town.
Organizers said there are more than 60 trees and wreaths on display as part of the third-annual celebration.
The ornate, creatively decorated and themed items, as well as prices and gives included with the trees, are donated by businesses, different groups, individuals and families.
Admission is free, but people can purchase raffle tickets with the hopes of taking the trees, wreaths and gifts home.
The proceeds benefit the Enfield Food Shelf and The Women's Club of Enfield.
“Last year it was $7,000. We’d love to hit 8 at least," said Joann Calnen, The Women's Club of Enfield. "But 10 would be fantastic this year!”
"It's just a beautiful holiday celebration," said Kathleen Souvigney, executive director, Enfield Food Shelf.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday mark the last three remaining days. That's when winners will be drawn.
Folks can:
- Vote for Their favorite trees.
- Win a Christmas tree — 20 tickets for $10.
- Purchase a 50/50 raffle ticket — $5/ticket (winner will be called on Dec. 9).
- There are crafts for children. They can decorate an ornament for $1/each ornament, while supplies last.
Customers can also have volunteers wrap their gifts.
Donations are requested to benefit the food shelter as well as the Enfield Safe Harbor Warming Center.
