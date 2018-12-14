NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - If you’re still looking for that one of a kind Christmas gift, you might want to head to New Haven.
That’s where, thanks to a new holiday village, you can support a number of local, small businesses.
It’s got the Christmas look and feel in downtown New Haven.
They’ve set up lights and trees, along with kiosks, turning the Temple Plaza into a holiday village.
Handmade and locally crafted, from pottery and jewelry to even toys.
“I think this is really a great idea. It’s that time of the year when people are buying presents,” said Thommye Shaw.
These 16 greenhouse style kiosks set up throughout downtown New Haven’s Temple Plaza are turning this little sliver of the Elm City into a holiday village.
“I was looking for this. I looked all over and I’m so glad it came together, because I was looking in Boston and NYC and all over the place and couldn’t find anything that I could get into and all of a sudden I got a phone call to do this and I was thrilled it was happening in my own town,” said Amanda Bartel, White Lotus Pottery.
New haven’s holiday village kicked off Thursday, with the Hillhouse High marching band drumming up some excitement.
The city says it’s a perfect way to shop while supporting local businesses and artists.
“It’s expensive to be in a bricks and mortar store so this way, they get to share what they’ve made, their art with our region and we have a mini mall made a unique items that are made by people in our community,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.
To showcase her bedding, scarves and shawls, Sheila Ayerswright, says she travels from Greenwich to Enfield and everywhere in between, but adds, this festive feel, makes all the difference.
“We’ve done this every year, different locations, and it’s really fun and excited to be around the community,” said Ayerswright.
As shoppers check out all the goods, for Shaw, the holiday village might be new, but its already reminding her of Christmas pasts.
“They have tea towels made from flour snacks. It reminds me of my grandmother, she used to make her dresses from flour sacks, so it brings back memories. I’ll probably be back for that,” said Shaw.
The holiday village kicked off yesterday.
It opens at noon each day and goes until 7 tonight and tomorrow.
It’s open until 6 on Sunday.
