HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The holiday weekend is set to bring pretty good weather for folks across the state.
A backdoor cold front will keep most of the region dry this July 4th holiday weekend, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said while the isolated shower or storm is possible, there’s no need to change outdoor plans due to this risk.
“We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s,” Cameron said Saturday morning.
The humidity will be tolerable, and lower than it was on Friday.
Sunday is slated to be nice as well, but again, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
It’ll be a little warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Another heatwave is possible next week.
Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs in the 80s, but a surge of hot and humid air will arrive by the middle and end of the week.
Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed the 90-degree mark Wednesday and Thursday, and if it carries over to Friday it would be the second heatwave of 2020.
“So far, we’ve had seven (7) days this year with a temperature of 90 degrees or higher at Bradley International Airport. We could certainly add to that total next week,” Cameron said.
