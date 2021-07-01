CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- The weather expected for the holiday weekend isn’t idea, which means it could impact some outdoor businesses.
Leading up to the weekend on Thursday, folks were out having a blast at Matterhorn Mini Golf in Canton, despite a few raindrops.
“Weather does impact our business, so we are looking forward to the 4th of July weekend and celebrate our country's history, but at the same time, families want to get together, get outside,” said Autumn Sutherland, owner of Matterhorn Mini Golf.
Even with the holiday weekend weather not being the best, Sutherland said she still expects to be busy.
“We only close in case of thunder and lightning, so even in the light drizzle, we have people on the course having a good time,” she said.
At the nearby Farmington River Tubing, Manager Jeremy Harradan said he expects to see a good amount of tubers.
“Lots of people. Everyone is ready to get out of the house and come out to nature. Go for a trip down the river. Sunday, Monday will probably be the busiest days,” Harradan said.
That's because the weather will likely be a lot nicer and warmer.
“You'll be in the river, you're getting wet anyway, so a little rain isn't going to bother much, you'll just get wet from the top as well as the bottom,” Harradan said.
While he doesn't know if it will be record numbers of customers, he said he did have record numbers of people visiting their website on Wednesday, so many that it crashed.
“I think there is a lot of people out there that are making plans for the weekend, getting ready to come out and recreate. So, it will be interesting to see what comes this weekend,” Harradan said.
As for the weather hurting these businesses bottom line, they believe it all equals out at the end of their seasons.
