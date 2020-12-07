WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A well-known Waterbury landmark was once against the target of vandals.
According to police, they were called to the Holy Land site, just before 8:30 p.m. last Thursday.
A caller told them they saw several young adults spray paint graffiti on several the monuments, along with the brick base of the large cross.
The markings included vulgar and obscene phrases, anti-Semitic words, and swastikas.
According to police, the suspects were described as two teenage girls and a teenage boy.
Back in the winter of 2017, police arrested several teens in connection an earlier case of vandalism at the location.
Ernest Danek/Waterbury
“A shame that people have to express their feelings and their hatred outward at a public place like that. It’s really sad,” said Ernest Danek of Waterbury. “Just wish we could all come together at a time like this.”
Waterbury police told Channel 3 that it’s an active and open investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to give them a call at 203-574-6941 or they can leave an anonymous tip on the crime stoppers line at 203-755-1234.
