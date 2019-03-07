WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - You can make your mark on a landmark in Waterbury.
Holy Land is selling custom bricks.
You can pay to have a message engraved on the brick and placed under the cross.
This is part of a revitalization project to restore the old theme park.
"People who buy bricks are able to put memorials on it. I have one up for my mom, one up for my dad. The monies from there help light the cross because the cross takes power and it also helps gets us construction supplies for doing restoration and construction up here and keeping things clean,” said Charles Pagano, Chairman of Holy Land Board of Directors.
Two sizes of bricks are available.
If you would like to find out more information on how to buy a brick, click here.
