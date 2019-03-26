NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police said a home and garage burglarized on Monday belonged to a woman at the center of a racist rant.
Copper piping was taken from the garage of a Quinnipiac Avenue.
That home belongs to Corinne Magoveny-Terrone.
She was the woman seen on video at an East Haven ShopRite spitting and yelling racial slurs at an African American man.
After that video surfaced she resigned her job as a clerk in a local school district.
