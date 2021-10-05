(WFSB) -- Thousands of home COVID tests are being recalled because they could give “higher than normal” false positive results.
The 'Ellume' home test kits have been sold at major retailers, like Walmart, CVS, Target, and Amazon.
The Food and Drug Administration said the affected kits have an expiration date between February of 2022 and June 2022.
The company says people will be notified through their app if they have a defective kit.
You can also head to the 'Ellume' website to see if yours may be bad by clicking here.
