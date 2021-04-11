East Haddam fire

A home was destroyed by fire early Sunday (Photos courtesy EHFD Auxiliary Cheryl Siegmann). 

 

EAST HADDAM (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a house fire early Sunday morning on Daniel Peck road. 

According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene at about 2:28 a.m. and found a home engulfed in flames. 

East Haddam firefighters were assisted via mutual aid from East Hampton, Chester, Colchester, Salem, Bozrah and Haddam. 

The state fire marshal is investigating the incident. 

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

