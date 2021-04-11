EAST HADDAM (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a house fire early Sunday morning on Daniel Peck road.
According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene at about 2:28 a.m. and found a home engulfed in flames.
East Haddam firefighters were assisted via mutual aid from East Hampton, Chester, Colchester, Salem, Bozrah and Haddam.
The state fire marshal is investigating the incident.
