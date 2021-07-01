HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A plea is coming from home health providers: “Please support us so we can take care of our patients.”
Skilled home care workers are making a plea to Gov. Ned Lamont.
While unionized providers who work in nursing facilities and group homes were given a raise during the pandemic, they said they were not.
Home care workers provide services to nearly 20,000 Connecticut residents, but have experienced a severe workforce shortage due to Medicaid cuts.
“This shortage has now risen to crisis levels,” said Tracy Wodatch, CT Health Care at Home. “[It was] exacerbated by the pandemic and now the ramped up minimum wage requirements. We are not able to compete with other providers that offer far better salaries and benefits.”
Home health saves the state a lot of money. The cost of home care is far less than hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Lamont proposed more funding for home health, but it was not included in the budget that passed.
Workers are asking that some of the federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan be used to make up for some of the cuts.
