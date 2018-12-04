SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – A home healthcare worker was arrested on Tuesday for stealing jewelry.
According to Shelton police, a complaint was made in late November by a woman whose mother was being assisted daily by home healthcare workers.
Family members noticed that several pieces of significant jewelry were missing from their mother’s room.
Police investigated the incident and linked the missing jewelry to Kelly Savage, 39, of Southington.
Savage was charged with 2nd degree larceny and placed on a $75,000 bond.
She also had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.
Shelton Police said Savage is being held on a total of $87,000 and will appear in court on Wednesday.
Scum like that need to be put in prison for a long time.
