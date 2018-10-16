WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- If your furnace has gone on for the first time this season, you’re not alone.
What makes matters worse, is the price of home heating oil and propane gas are up this year.
However, as we get deeper into fall and cooler temps and the winter freeze, there are things you can do to stay comfy warm.
First things first, if you haven’t already, have a certified technician clean and tune your furnace.
Furnace service technician Frank Cavaleri of Benvenuti Oil in Waterford said it’s a busy time for him, as furnaces come to life for the heating season.
“Basically, if you don’t maintain it, it’s not going to last nearly as long,” Cavaleri said.
Tune-ups include cleaning out sooty boilers and replacing worn out parts, as well as changing the filter of the oil tank.
Tune up’s cost about $125, according to Marc Mazzella at Benvenuti Oil.
“You actually do save money in the long run. The biggest thing is efficiency. It will help maximize the efficiency and safety of your heating system, next it will help identify any major trouble,” Mazzella said.
While Bill McGlynn’s steam boiler may be old, it still works for him.
“Just increase efficiency and they could pick up problems, you know if there are big problems. Stay warm, that’s the benefit,” McGlynn said.
According to the Connecticut Department of Energy, the statewide average for home heating oil last week was $3.26, up $0.52 from the same timeframe last year.
For propane users, you’re paying on average $3.02 per gallon right now, compared to $2.79 last October.
Those are statewide averages. Be sure to check with your supplier for current rates, and if you can “lock-in” rates if you sign up as a customer.
When you lock-in rates, it's insurance against rising rates for the season, and if it goes down, you get the lower price.
A fixed-price plan locks in a price for the heating season, but if the price drops, you still pay the same rate.
You can also pay-as-you-go, and your price will fluctuate as market prices change on the day of delivery.
It's also National Energy Awareness month.
On Tuesday, personal finance website WalletHub released its report on the most energy efficient states.
Connecticut ranked 10th in energy efficiency.
When it comes to home energy, the state ranks 16th, and for vehicle efficiency, which relates to annual miles driven across the state, CT ranks 15th.
For the full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.