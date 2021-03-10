GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.
The call came in just after 5:45 a.m. for the home on Harris Street.
There did not appear to be any injuries.
Neighbors told Channel 3 that one person who was in the duplex at the time safely made it outside. Another person who lives on the other side was not home at the time.
