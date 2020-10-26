MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges following a reported home invasion in Meriden.
Oneal Ward, 24, is accused of stealing firearms from a home on West Main Street on Sunday, according to police.
A caller reported the thefts of four guns and gave a description of an involved vehicle.
The vehicle and a piece of evidence was found at an address on Franklin Street.
Ward was arrested for his involvement, police said.
Three guns were found at the location, along with some marijuana.
He was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, three counts of theft of a firearm, three counts of criminal possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Ward was held on a $5,000 bond.
