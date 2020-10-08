NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested following a home invasion and triple stabbing in New Haven.
According to police, Joseph Stewart was charged with home invasion, carrying a dangerous weapon, three counts of second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Police said they were called around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Arriving officers said they were met on the street by a woman who had a bloodied face. She pointed to a man outside and nearby her home.
Police identified the suspect as Stewart and said he still held a large kitchen knife when they first saw him.
He dropped the knife when ordered and was taken into custody without issue, police said.
Emergency responders said they found three people total had been hurt. They ranged in age of between 35 and 65 years old.
The woman who first met with police had a laceration to her face. A man had a cut on his head and another man suffered a stab wound to the hand.
Ambulances transported the victims to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said they believe Stewart forced his way into the house and demanded money that was supposedly owed to him.
After attacking one of the victims, other household members intervened and Stewart slashed at them.
Stewart was arraigned in court in New Haven on Thursday morning.
He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.