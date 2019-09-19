FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The home of a man arrested in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife has been taken off the market.
The realtor for 4 Jefferson Crossing confirmed exclusively to Channel 3 that the listing was canceled due to the pending foreclosure case.
The home is where Fotis Dulos lives.
Fotis Dulos faces tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. He faced a judge last week. She has been missing since May 24.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
An attorney who represents the mother of Jennifer Dulos began a foreclose on the home, as Channel 3 reported earlier this month.
Documents obtained by Eyewitness News claim that Fotis Dulos failed to make mortgage payments on the property since Nov. 2018.
They also claim he owes the Town of Farmington $21,000 in back property taxes.
Fotis Dulos was ordered back to court on Monday for a check on his GPS monitoring device.
