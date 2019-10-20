A Connecticut man known for remodeling homes on television has been found guilty of sexual assault.
According to state police, Christopher Dionne, 36, of Old Lyme, was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.
He was found guilty in court this past week and is set to be sentenced on Dec. 11.
Dionne is known for appearing on HGTV's Family Flip and the yet-to-be-aired show House Rescue, according to his social media accounts.
Troopers said they were called by the victim's mother on Nov. 27, 2017, who reported a possible sexual assault of her 10-year-old daughter that happened the day before.
The mother reported that her daughter was sleeping over her best friend's house as part of a birthday party.
According to the warrant, Dionne touched the girl's chest while she slept and took pictures while holding her shirt up.
It happened for hours, according to the warrant.
Dionne's 10-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son were in the room sleeping while it happened.
He also told the victim not to tell anyone, the documents stated.
The warrant said Dionne asked the victim if she wanted to see his penis. She replied "no."
It also stated Dionne said "When you have sex for the first time, can you tell me."
Dionne, however, told investigators that the victim put her hand on his stomach and began rubbing. He said he told her it was inappropriate.
The arrest warrant also revealed that the victim’s mother and Dionne had a relationship when he and his wife were having issues a few years ago, but that it was never physically sexual.
Dionne left the day afterward to go shoot House Rescue in California. He was informed while out west that there was probable cause and an arrest warrant was issued.
In a statement, HGTV said in a statement "The person you reference in your inquiry appeared in a pilot that premiered on our network more than 2-1/2 years ago. The pilot was not picked up for series and is no longer on our air."
Officials from A&E issued a statement as well, saying "In light of the allegations which just came to light, we are suspending production on the series.”
