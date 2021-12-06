NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for the people that broke into a Naugatuck home Friday.
It all unfolded around 8 p.m. in the area of Osborn Road.
The homeowner became aware of the burglary when checked their home security system while they were out of the house and immediately called police.
Officers scoured the area for the perpetrators, but they had already fled.
No one was home when the break-in occurred.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or by using the department's confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.
