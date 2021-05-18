GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A home was struck by gunfire in Glastonbury early Tuesday morning.
According to police, one home in a multi-unit condominium building on Cobbs Mill Lane was hit by multiple bullets.
It happened just before 1 a.m.
Police said they responded to a call for multiple gun shots in the area, which was followed by a vehicle speeding away.
Investigators said the found that a shooter had been standing in the complex when the shots were fired.
Police asked anyone with potential surveillance video of the incident to give them a call at 860-652-4284.
