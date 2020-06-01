WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lines formed ahead of the reopening of HomeGoods and TJ Maxx locations across Connecticut on Monday.
The stores, according to an answering machine message, opened their doors at 10 a.m. on June 1.
The line of customers in Wethersfield stretched around the building.
Select HomeGoods and TJ Maxx locations across the country started to reopen at the beginning of May.
The reopening came on the same day that Connecticut's salons, barbershops and casinos welcomed back customers.
