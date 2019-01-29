NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation is underway after thieves stole an unmarked Homeland Security car in Newington Tuesday morning.
Police were notified about the theft around 8 a.m., however it is unclear exactly where the car was stolen from.
Inside the car, a black Honda Accord, was police equipment and ammunition.
Later in the morning, the car was recovered on Blue Hills Avenue in Bloomfield, without any tires or rims.
Police still haven’t said whether or not if the equipment and ammunition were recovered.
There were no weapons inside the vehicle.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
