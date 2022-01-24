MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for attempted murder out of Vermont was found driving a stolen Mercedes in Meriden.
Police spotted Matthew Champagne, 19, in the Mercedes C300 on Friday night.
The vehicle was stolen from a gas station in the city.
Police said an officer found it in the area of Pratt and Center streets.
Champagne drove off, but ended up stopping the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
He was apprehended a short time later.
Once the suspect was identified, police said they learned of Champagne's fully extraditable warrant.
Champagne was charged with second-degree larceny, interfering with police, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and operating a vehicle without a license.
He was held on a $50,000 bond and the agency in Vermont will be making the appropriate plans to eventually return him to their jurisdiction to answer for the attempted murder charge.
Champagne is listed as being homeless, according to police.
