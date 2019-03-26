EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A self-described homeless man is accused of stealing a car that he claims was mistakenly given to him after he was discharged from a hospital.
David Boles, 59, faces second-degree larceny and operating a vehicle with a suspended license charges.
An officer in East Haven said his license plate reader alerted him to a stolen plate on Sunday.
The plate matched the description of a stolen Nissan Versa.
The officer said he followed the driver to a driveway on Harrington Avenue.
The man behind the wheel, identified as Boles, told the officer that he bought the vehicle from CarMax "several months ago."
However, police said Boles was unable to provide documents to prove that.
He also told the officer that he bought the Versa for a lot less than it seemed to be worth, which the officer said he found suspicious.
After further questioning, police said Boles eventually admitted to stealing the vehicle.
He said he took it from New Haven several months ago after he was discharged from Yale-New Haven Hospital. He said as he walked out of the hospital, a valet attendant mistook him for the vehicle's actual owner.
Boles said he was given the Versa's keys, so he climbed inside and drove away.
He told police that at the time, he was homeless and needed transportation.
Further investigation revealed that state police have an active arrest warrant out for Boles. The charges in it were not immediately released.
His bond was set at $10,000 and he faced a judge in New Haven on Tuesday morning.
