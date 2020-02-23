WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A homeless shelter in Waterbury is rebuilding after a massive fire destroyed its facility in a fire Friday night.
The Waterbury Hospitality Center served as a one-stop shop for a wide range of services.
Now, it is in need of donations to help get people back on their feet.
In just a short amount of time, donations have poured in.
But they are still in need of hand warmers, clothes, blankets, anything that will keep people warm.
Everyday items flood the Center for Human Development (CHD).
"So the result of people donating massively since yesterday, we are overwhelmed. There is a room filled of clothes," said Belinda Arce-Lopez.
CHD, a social services non-profit, runs the Waterbury Hospitality Center.
While raging flames ravaged its facility Friday, the heart of its mission is untarnished.
It's still committed to helping homeless people, called participants, get back on their feet whether offering showers or job placement.
Alderman George Noujaim is floored by the clothes, toiletries, and toys collected thus far as he toured the facility.
"We’re very grateful for everyone that has responded to the cause with food and supplies within the last 24 — 48 hours," Noujaim said.
No one is more thankful than Ray Hunter, Jr.
"I was homeless for about three-and-a-half months, 4 months," he said.
But not now. The hospitality center connected him with a group to find housing.
Hunter said he believes he would not have bounced back without the programs.
"Nope. Not right now. As of right now, I’m going to still say no because I need them," he said.
A source says the fire started in the basement and traveled to the upper floors. The building is now a loss.
The building owner is planning to turn another building into a new hospitality center.
