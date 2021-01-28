MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFBS) – Homeless shelters are getting ready for the cold snap heading our way.
The extreme cold typically brings in those who otherwise choose to stay away from shelters, but the pandemic is forcing shelters to change how they operate.
It’s not just homeless shelters. Soup kitchens like St. Vincent De Paul in Middletown, and any group that serves the homeless, say cold snaps usually mean an increase in demand.
"With the snap of cold, I'm a little concerned this weekend," said Maryellen Shuckerow, Executive Director of St. Vincent De Paul.
The pandemic is making that difficult. The biggest challenge is space. Shelters have to reduce the number of beds available.
When Governor Ned Lamont instituted cold weather protocols, that led to more shelters and warming centers opening up and also freed up motel space.
That funding is crucial because there needs to be dedicated space to isolate people who have COVID or were exposed to someone with it. There’s also an emphasis this time of year on getting people into more permanent housing if they find themselves homeless, trying to keep space free. Even with the moratorium on evictions, shelters say they are seeing plenty of demand.
“Because of social distancing, we sort of have to figure out where folks will go, but we’ll certainly take anyone who comes to our door,” said Jane Banks, Executive Director of South Park Inn.
South Park Inn in Hartford has lowered capacity from 85 cots to just 53. Other shelters have had to do the same.
“There are people that refuse, there are some people that will not come in, and in those cases, there have been efforts. Outreach workers will bring them supplies,” said Liany E. Arroryo, Hartford Health Director.
Hartford’s Health Director also says they haven’t had many problems getting people to follow CDC guidelines while in shelters.
Social service groups make sure to share the latest information with anyone they service.
