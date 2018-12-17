BOSTON, MA (WFSB) - A federal estimate shows that homelessness in Connecticut increased in 2018.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said it made the estimate based on reports from local communities.
HUD's 2018 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found that 3,976 people experienced homelessness in Connecticut on a single night in 2018.
That was an increase of 17.4 percent from last year.
Homelessness experienced by families with children was up 41 percent since 2017
However, homelessness among veterans dropped slightly by half a percentage point.
Elsewhere in the country, 31 states and the District of Columbia reported decreases in homelessness between 2017 and 2018. Nineteen states reported increases.
Los Angeles reported a drop while New York City saw a gain, HUD said.
“Our state and local partners are increasingly focused on finding lasting solutions to homelessness even as they struggle against the headwinds of rising rents,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “Much progress is being made and much work remains to be done but I have great hope that communities all across our nation are intent on preventing and ending homelessness.”
More on the HUD report can be read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.