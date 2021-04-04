SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - At least one person is without a place to call home after a fire broke out over the weekend.
The Shelton Fire Department said they had responded to a residence on Green Rock Sunday morning to find smoke emitting from the front door and eves of the home.
The two people that were inside at the time had gotten themselves out without assistance from the fire department.
When firefighters entered the residence through the walk-out basement, they found a large volume of flames in the, what was described as, mechanical room and had spread to the ceiling.
While the fire did not spread to the first or second floors of the home, fire officials say that both floors sustained significant smoke and heat damage.
About thirty firefighters in total worked to quell the flames.
Crews remained on scene for a good part of the day checking for hot spots and to ventilate smoke from the home.
The homeowner suffered a minor burn to his hand while he was attempting to extinguish the flames himself.
No other injuries were reported.
Authorities said that the home is not habitable and are still looking into what sparked the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.