CHESTER, CT (WFSB0 – A scary confrontation over the weekend in Chester between a startled homeowner and suspected car thieves, who fired a handgun during their escape.
State Police are warning property owners in the lower Connecticut river valley to lock their cars and bring in their valuables.
Troopers alerted property owners in an email on Monday in Chester, Westbrook, and Essex. They said homeowners should be on alert and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
The scene of strangers rummaging through neighborhoods and open cars intensified on Saturday night, starting on Waldon Drive in Westbrook.
Neighbor says they are aware.
“To the extent that you want to make sure your car is locked, of course. Do I feel like this is an unsafe neighborhood? No, I don’t,” said Laurel Slongwhite.
On Sunday morning around 3 a.m., a homeowner on Goose Hill Road in Chester confronted two strangers in his driveway. One of the suspects fired a gun.
The scene was captured on home security, but homeowners did not want to release the video.
“He did the right thing. He noticed two individuals in his driveway, he went inside, started to close his garage door, and immediately called 911,” said Sgt. Christine Jeltema, CT State Police.
State Police say people should not confront these thieves. They are looking for open cars and anything inside they can steal, even the car itself.
State Police also say one of the greatest defenses people have these days is home security cameras.
“Thankfully, the homeowner had cameras and we were able to get that incident on camera to help us try and identify and confirm shots were fired at that homeowner,” Sgt. Jeltema said.
“We keep our cars locked around the clock, even stopping to run into the post office or our home,” said Elizabeth Netsch.
People should continue to lock their car doors, bring valuable and key fobs inside, and not confront any intruders.
No one was hurt in any of the incidents.
