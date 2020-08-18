GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Federal investigators are trying to figure out how a plane crashed into a home in Groton.
The small plane went through the roof of the home on Ring Drive Monday night, about a mile short of the runway at Groton-New London Airport.
Everyone inside the home and on board the aircraft is expected to be OK.
Family members of the man who was inside the home identified him as Kenneth Johnson.
Officials said the plane plummeted down directly on top of the roof of the ranch-style home.
Despite the violent collision, the crash did not spark a fire, which officials called "very important."
Johnson was the only person inside the house at the time of the wreck. He got out safely.
Johnson told Channel 3 he was sound asleep when he was awoken by the sound. When he smelled fuel, he jumped out his back window.
A student pilot and his trainer on board the plane were both able to pull themselves out of the aircraft.
They were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not identified any of the people involved in the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board took the lead on the investigation into what caused the crash.
It said on Tuesday afternoon that its investigators were not traveling to the scene and that the wreckage was being removed to a secure location for further examination.
Neighbors described the scene as "chaotic."
Johnson's son-in-law told Channel 3 that Johnson thought someone had broken into his house when the plane crashed.
"It’s crazy to even think his thought process was he heard somebody outside yelling," said Joe De la Cruz, Johnson's son-in-law. "He couldn’t really decipher what was going on and he went to his front door and locked it because he thought someone was trying to break in to his house and then he saw the ceiling falling down and went to the back of the house and locked that door and then jumped out of his window.”
Tammy De la Cruz, Johnson's daughter raced to the house she grew up in as soon as she heard about the crash.
"I ran as fast as I could, jumped to get down here. When I saw it I just fell to my knees. I thought he wasn't going to be alive," Tammy said.
Groton police Chief Louis Fusaro said when the facts are examined along with the damage left behind, it was a near miracle that no one was killed.
"We were fortunate here. There were injuries, but no fatalities, but two occupants of the aircraft were taken to the hospital. Let’s make sure they’re all right, but it could have been a lot worse," Fusaro said.
While NTSB is leading the investigation, local police and firefighters arrived at the scene just minutes after the crash. They made sure things didn't get any worse.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
(1) comment
Slam seems to be the go to adjective for any crash or storm...
