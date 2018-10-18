WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Homeowners in West Hartford will hear directly from officials from the MDC (Metropolitan District) Thursday evening, after raw sewage backed up into their homes.
Some houses had up to 4 feet of the dirty water in their basements, more than two weeks ago.
MDC officials said bypass pumps are working 24 hours a day until all of the repairs are complete.
In the past two weeks, crews have gone door to door surveying the damage, paying for homeowners to clean and installing check valves in some homes to prevent sewage water from flowing back in.
In the beginning of October, MDC officials said a liner, which protects aging pipes, collapsed.
That blocked the flow of sewage, causing it to back up and flood the neighborhood.
At least 20 homes were impacted, several families had to go to hotels.
MDC is still working on a solution, and say samples from a new liner were sent to a lab for testing to see how flexible and strong it is.
Once that’s done, it will be installed, about 300 feet of pipe liner needs to be replaced.
MDC said it is also working with its contractor and insurance carrier to address property damage and cover the cost of repairs for homeowners.
On Thursday evening, homeowners will be able to meet with MDC and town officials to ask their questions.
The meeting is being held at the town hall at 7 p.m.
