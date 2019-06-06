WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s been nearly a year since a West Hartford neighborhood was flooded by sewage and some homeowners are still dealing with issues.
Officials say the sewer pipes cannot handle the flow of water because when it rains, it’s not just sewage, but stormwater that goes in there.
Homeowners on and around Linbrook Street still face lingering flooding issues.
“We had multiple flooding in the basement and brook water or underground water that saturated our foundation, come into the basement,” said Shawn Richard.
Homeowners laid out all their issues in front of West Hartford and the Metropolitan District on Thursday night.
Issues include water backing up into the basement, flooded backyards, sump pumps working around the clock, creating icing during the winter while jacking up their electric bills year-round.
“80 million gallons, minus 8, 72 million gallons is not the MDC’s. The real solution is for the town to build storm sewers,” said Scott Jellison, the Metropolitan District CEO.
“Towns were allowed to connect their groundwater and stormwater run off to the sanitary sewer line. That was an acceptable practice for a decade. Recently, we learned that doesn’t work,” said West Hartford Town Manager Matt Hart.
Building storm sewers will take years, possibly decades. Neighbors with these urgent issues want to know what will be done now.
“We’re really encouraging folks to be patient, we know it’s frustrating, they need to work with us because it’s a complex problem,” said Hart.
A drainage study is happening now through September, but until it’s done, no one knows what the immediate solution for these homeowners will be, how much it will cost or how long it will take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.