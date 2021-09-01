NORWICH, Ct. (WFSB) - Homeowners along the Yantic River prepared for flooding as the remnants of Ida blow through Connecticut.
While the Yantic was low on Wednesday, the saturated ground created conditions that could lead to flash flooding.
Frank DeRosa had sump pumps pulling water out of his basement.
DeRosa filled sandbags in Old Lyme. He hoped they would keep the heavy rains from Ida from seeping into his basement window.
“The well fills up with water and it leaks through the window. Not a major catastrophe, but I don’t want it to become one," he said.
DeRosa filled a crack in his foundation, and used gutter extensions to keep excess water away from his home.
There are several products that can help homeowners keep water out. There's Hydraulic cement that fills weeping cracks, and wet/dry vacuums can pick up water quick.
Dean Time with Montville Hardware said, "A Shop Vac would be another good alternative where you could suck up the water and dump it out.”
Sump pumps are helpful, and should be installed by a professional. They can remove hundred of gallons of water an hour from underneath the basement floor.
A home restoration expert, John O'Sullivan, advised waiting until the rain stops before trying to remove it. "Let it come in. Do what you can with a Shop Vac, once it starts to come in. Don’t forget the ground is saturated. It stops raining, two to three hours later it may still be seeping in.”
