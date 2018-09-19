HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State and power company officials urged homeowners on Wednesday to check the health of their trees before the leaves fall.
The Department of Consumer Protection and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said several years of preceding drought and invasive pests left a heavy toll on the state's oak and ash trees.
“Now is the time to identify and make a plan for those dead trees that may pose a risk to your home and yard,” said Chris Martin, director of DEEP’s forestry division. “Tree removal contractors are very busy these days and you could be placed on a long waiting list."
According to DEEP, most healthy hardwood trees retain their leaves until the end of September, while unhealthy or dead trees have already shed or may have never produced leaves this growing season. The lack of greenery during the growing season is clear indication a tree is dead and should be removed if it is a threat to property.
The Eversource power company said it is also keeping an eye on the state's trees.
“With thousands of homes, businesses, hospitals and other critical facilities depending on our power lines to deliver electricity, our robust tree-trimming programs are more important than ever to help ensure that we can continue delivering energy for every moment of your life,” said Eversource manager of vegetation management Alan Carey. “Our team of certified arborists works every day to identify and remove hazardous trees that pose a threat to our electric system, balancing the need for reliable energy service with the important benefits trees provide."
Eversource said it invested $80 million for the year-long trimming of trees along more than 4,000 miles of overhead lines.
It said that property owners can help protect their own systems by maintaining the health of trees on their properties.
That includes keeping branches away from the lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes or businesses to the main utility lines on the street. Eversource strongly recommended contacting a professional tree service to perform this work.
"While there are many reputable tree removal contractors, homeowners should practice due diligence before choosing one," Martin said.
Two neighbors in West Hartford who live side by side on Pleasant Street had opposing views about a tree that's coming down.
"Unfortunately, it just kind of diminishes I think the value and prettiness of our street," said Stephany Rozsa.
Eversource said their workers trim and cut problematic trees all year round.
"This is a Norway Maple that was planted many years ago directly below power lines. It looks like it was in a state of decline. I noticed a lot of dead branches up at the top," said Alan Carey, Eversource Manager of Vegatation Management.
"The tree was growing all over the wire. It was inevitable that it was going to come down at some point, so I'm happy that nothing happened and they're taking it down," said Mary Ellen Smith.
Consumer protection commissioner Michelle Seagull said scammers and bad actors target consumers who are in a rush.
“That’s why it’s so important that consumers conduct this assessment, and any subsequent tree removal work done now instead of at the last minute," Seagull said. "If consumers spend a little extra time doing research and homework before making a commitment, there’s a smaller chance that they will experience problems with their contractor.”
Consumers can check home improvement contractor registrations on the state's website, elicense.ct.gov.
Complaints can be emailed to the DCP at dcp.complaints@ct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.