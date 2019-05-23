HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Evacuations are underway on Boothbay Street in Hartford after a construction crew hit a natural gas line.
It happened a little before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Fire officials said the gas line was along the road, not in a home.
Four homes on each side of the street were evacuated as a precaution.
Stay with Ch 3 as more information becomes available.
