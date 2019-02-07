ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into a hazmat situation in which a cloud of gas forced the evacuation of nearly a dozen homes.
The incident happened in the area of 156 Spring St.
Ten to 12 homes were evacuated, police said.
They called the situation a suspected carbon dioxide leak.
A cloud of gas was reportedly spotted in the backyard of a home by a neighbor. It has since dissipated.
Crews have yet to determine the source of the gas.
Spring Street is closed just south of Maple Avenue.
Route 190 was also closed but has since reopened.
Amtrak service was temporarily halted. It has resumed.
Schools were not impacted, according from Enfield Public Schools.
Tech Air was formerly known as Esquire Gas.
There's no word on injuries.
No other details were released.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
