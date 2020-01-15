BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Homes were struck by gunfire in Bristol on Monday, according to police.
Officers said they responded to an address on Davis Drive at around 9:20 p.m. for a report of shots fire.
They said they found empty shell casings, but no victims of suspects.
They also said some homes in the area of 71 Davis Dr. were hit, but no one inside was hurt.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Bristol police at 860‐314‐ 4561.
