CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- The Hometown Foundation holds the largest turkey drive in the entire northeast, handing out tens of thousands of turkeys to people in need.
With flashing lights and the roar of the choppers, local and state law enforcement, motorcycle clubs and other volunteers rolled out Saturday morning escorting a tractor trailer full of turkeys from Cheshire to New Haven.
It was all part of the Hometown Foundation’s Hungerless Holidays Initiative, which is put on by Bozzuto’s, whose warehouses in Cheshire are a major food supplier to supermarkets.
Through fundraising and donations, they’ll feed over 145,000 people who are in need this holiday.
“This year was an important year with COVID. We are in the distribution business, so it was our job to find a way to make sure that these turkeys made the way to the tables of families in need, because while we are socially distancing, these turkeys are going to bring people together, and it’s important that people have a meal this holiday season,” said Mackenzie Doyle, of The Hometown Foundation.
The Foundation is handing out 18,000 turkeys across the northeast, and even as far down as Texas, to help people this holiday season.
In addition to the turkeys, volunteers will be distributing produce and dessert too.
They say now more than ever is the time to help communities in need.
“Right now, everybody’s living paycheck to paycheck. They don’t know when this is going to end, and you know, God bless everybody here. I just want everybody to come through this and be safe and let’s hope Christmas will be a little better,” said John Delnero of the Iron Legacy Motorcycle Club.
It’s certainly a time that could use a little holiday cheer.
