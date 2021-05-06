(WFSB) - Channel 3's 20 Towns in Twenty Days heads back to Hartford County.
May 6's Hometown Scramble revealed the location, the clues for which included the city's nickname and a historic theme park.
For more Twenty Towns in 20 Days stories, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.