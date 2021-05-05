(WFSB) - Wednesday's Hometown Scramble revealed the next location for Channel 3's 20 Towns in Twenty Days.
The location on May 5 was in Middlesex County.
The clues included the city's nickname and a well known school in it.
For more 20 Towns in Twenty Days stories, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.