BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened late Friday night in Bridgeport.
According Bridgeport Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald, crews responded to the area of Wordin Avemue and Cherry Street around 11:10 p.m. after a shot spotter activation showed that multiple shots were fired.
Not too long after the shots were fired, a gunshot victim, later identified as 37-year-old Robert Bolton, arrived at Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle and was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Detectives are continuing to process a "large crime scene" on Wordin Avenue.
This shooting remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227.
