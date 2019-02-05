GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Greenwich Police Department said it is investigating the death of a person.
It confirmed during a noon news conference that the death is being treated as a homicide.
The person was found along the side of Glenville Road on Monday.
No other details were released.
Police called the investigation active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.