NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in New Haven late Wednesday night.
According to police, they started investigating the homicide case around 11:25 p.m.
They said a crime scene was held on Exchange Street between Ferry and East Pearl streets in the Fair Haven neighborhood.
As of 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, a portion of Exchange Street remained closed.
Police said they expect to release more information as they get it.
