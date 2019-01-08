Hartford Police are launching an investigation into a homicide on Tuesday evening.
Lt. Paul Cicero told Channel 3 the investigation is focused around 241 Laurel Street in Hartford.
The circumstances surrounding the homicide is unclear.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
