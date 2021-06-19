A homicide investigation is underway in Hartford.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Hartford.

Early Saturday morning, police said they were investigating a homicide on Alden Street.

IMG_8117.jpg

This is the city's 19th homicide of the year.

They did not release any further details.

