HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are at the scene of a homicide that happened on Babcock Street.
It happened near the intersection of Capitol Avenue.
Hartford Police says the victim is a male in his thirties.
He was found in a car on Babcock Street just before midnight suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
At this point, we don’t know the circumstances that led up to this homicide.
This is the ninth homicide in Hartford so far this year.
"We do have our C4 cameras. We'll be reviewing those. We're hoping to get some private video. We do believe there's cameras in the street that we'll be doing a canvas for shortly. We do quite well with private video in the city," Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert explained.
This comes on the heels of what was a violent and deadly weekend in the capital city.
The community is mourning the death of 3-year-old Randell Jones and 16-year-old Jamari Preston.
Police say those two shootings, which happened a mile apart on Saturday, were connected.
The suspects are still on the loose.
At this point, it’s unclear if this shooting is at all related to those two shootings from over the weekend.
Hartford Police say they are devoting more resources to try to fight violence in the city.
We are expecting an update soon from police on this homicide.
Drivers should avoid the Babcock Street area.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
